Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district Central

The district administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in Karachi’s district Central to control the rising coronavirus cases.

In the last week, over 400 new cases were reported in the area, a notification issued by the government stated. Most of these cases are of the deadly Delta variant.

Multiple union councils of these areas will be sealed for two weeks.

Liaquatabad

North Nazimabad

Gulberg

North Karachi.

During the lockdown people won’t be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely important. Grocery shops, milk shops, pharmacies, and hospitals in the areas will stay open.

A ban has, however, been imposed on gatherings, pillion-riding, and public transport. Shops, malls and businesses will remain closed.

On Monday, the government eased coronavirus restrictions in Sindh. Markets will be allowed to stay open from 8am to 8pm, while outdoor dining is allowed till 10pm.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to be more severe.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

