Friday, August 20, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Met warns of landslide, torrents in Kashmir, KPK, Punjab

Forecast says rains to continue till Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Photo: File

The Met Office has forecasted rains, torrents, inundation, and landslides in Azad Kashmir and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Punjab provinces.

The forecast comes as a light rain began in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and some KPK districts including Noshwra on Thursday evening.

Strong monsoon winds would enter the upper parts of the country on Thursday night, the Met Office said.

It said the rains, expected between August 19 and August 21, could cause torrents in Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Swat and Kohistan districts of KPK and Rawalpindi, Narowal, and Sialkot districts of Punjab. The Met office also predicted torrents in Kashmir and Islamabad.

The Met Office warned of landslides in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the upper part of KPK.

Rains are expected to be heavy and may cause inundation of low lying areas in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, and Faisalabad, according to the forecast.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.