Met warns of landslide, torrents in Kashmir, KPK, Punjab

The Met Office has forecasted rains, torrents, inundation, and landslides in Azad Kashmir and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Punjab provinces.

The forecast comes as a light rain began in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and some KPK districts including Noshwra on Thursday evening.

Strong monsoon winds would enter the upper parts of the country on Thursday night, the Met Office said.

It said the rains, expected between August 19 and August 21, could cause torrents in Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Swat and Kohistan districts of KPK and Rawalpindi, Narowal, and Sialkot districts of Punjab. The Met office also predicted torrents in Kashmir and Islamabad.

The Met Office warned of landslides in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the upper part of KPK.

Rains are expected to be heavy and may cause inundation of low lying areas in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, and Faisalabad, according to the forecast.