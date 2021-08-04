Mayra murder case: Prime suspect seeks bail, police submit challan

A Lahore sessions court has ordered the police to submit the record of the Mayra murder case by August 10.

Additional Session Judge Salabat Javed was hearing the bail application of prime suspect Zahir Jadoon on Wednesday.

The police submitted the challan to the court, along with all the evidence they have collected in the case so far.

Jadoon’s lawyer argued that the murderer cannot be kept in jail till the case verdict comes, adding that no evidence has been found against him so far. He remarked that his client should be released on bail.

The victim was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3.

According to the investigating officer, she was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months before the murder. She was living with a friend in the neighbourhood.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.”

The woman’s uncle named four men in the FIR. “They wanted to marry the victim and committed the crime when she refused,” the uncle added.