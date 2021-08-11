Maulana Tariq Jamil unaware of enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Maulana Tariq Jamil doesn’t know that people are forcibly disappeared in Pakistan.

In an interview with Farooq Adil on BBC, he was asked why hasn’t he ever spoken about people going missing in Pakistani society.

Maulana Jamil replied: How do people go missing?

The interviewer explained that people go missing in Pakistan after which their families stage protests, organise rallies, and go to court.

“I am responsible for inviting people [to religion] and I can’t ensure implementation [of religious values],” he said. “I speak about what Allah has told mankind but I can’t control who follows what.”

Adil questioned why the cleric never condemned such disappearances. “Many families were broken after their heads went missing.”

To this, Maulana Jamil said that his tableegh has one rule: we don’t condemn anything. “We focus on sending positive messages and avoid making negative statements.” They try to spread goodness so that it is able to overpower negativity.

The official definition of enforced disappearance or missing person cases according to the government commission is people who have been taken into custody by any law enforcement or intelligence agency working under civilian or military control.

At least 2,296 people are missing in Pakistan, according to a recent report prepared by the Missing Persons’ Commission. It was published in June 2021. The report said that 145 new cases of enforced disappearances were reported in May.

Freedom of speech in Pakistan

Maulana Jamil was asked why has he never spoken about institutions curbing people’s right to freedom of speech.

“Public opinion is bulldozed in the country,” said the interviewer. Some institutions have overstepped their powers and made policies to control freedom of speech. “Why have you never spoken about it,” he asked Maulana Tariq Jamil.

Jamil remarked that there are many problems in the country.

Adil interjected that this is one of the biggest problems in the country.

“For me, the biggest problem is the gap between Allah and people,” the cleric said. People who have strayed from their religion tend to usurp the rights of others, he added.

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s support for Imran Khan

The celebrity cleric was then questioned about expressing support for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met religious scholar and cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil on March 16, 2020.

“We are responsible for advising heads of states,” he remarked. “I went to meet Waseem Sajjad [the former acting President of Pakistan] in 1992. In fact, I have met all rulers in Pakistan, except for Benazir Bhutto, and I took the message of love and guidance for them. We have to advise our rulers.”

To this, Adil said that the cleric went to everyone but why did he express his support for only one.

Maulana Jamil replied that this was because the PM had told him that he wanted young people in Pakistan to adopt the lifestyle of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), adding that the cleric can help him with his mission. He told me that he wants me to visit colleges and universities to interact with young people, Jamil added. “No one has ever said this to me before.”

Imran Khan’s thinking and style of speaking has changed a lot, he said. He works very hard, he said when asked how the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) have changed the PM’s life. “I am not his spokesperson but I think he is a good person,” Jamil said. “He spoke about Riyasat-e-Madina and I supported his vision.”

Maulana Tariq Jamil on women’s rights

The interviewer remarked that Maulana Jamil has spoken about the rights of women on a number of occasions, and especially about their property rights. He asked him to comment on the beheading of Noor Mukadam, and recent cases of violence against women reported in Hyderabad and Rawalpindi.

The cleric responded that he doesn’t discuss incidents but likes to address problems as a whole.

Celebrity lifestyle

The interview turned towards the celebrity lifestyle of the cleric: meeting celebrities, using big cars, and living in a big house.

The camera focuses on the personalities who I am meeting and it is not there when I meet the poor, the cleric said. As for his lifestyle, he said God has blessed him with so much that he can’t be expected to leave it all and sleep on a chatai (mat).

On promoting brands and capitalistic values, he said that he launched his own fashion brand MTJ to pay for his madrassas.

“I run 10 to 12 madrassas and they require donations. When Covid-19 hit, the financial situation of many people deteriorated. In such a situation, it didn’t seem right to ask them for charity. I wanted to ensure funding for my madrassas.”

He added, “I don’t need money but I launched the brand, to make my madrassas Zakat-free.” I have other friends, who will take the profit, but a big portion will go to my madrassas, he added.