Mandi Bahauddin bank robber turns out to be law student

LLB student Saadullah who is accused of bank robbery (TV Grabe)

A bank robber in the central Punjab town of Mandi Bahauddin has turned out to be a law student after he was arrested with another accused.

Saadullah and his accomplices allegedly robbed a National Bank branch in Mandi Bahauddin on December 18m 2020. They snatched Rs10m from guards outside the bank in less than 30 seconds before taking off with the money.

However, the heist took a bloody turn when they shot a security guard dead and wounded another.

They were on the run after that. An 8-month police search led to the arrest of two, including Saadullah.

Police officials say Saadullah is the mastermind behind the heist. He is an LLB student.

Saadullah in turn says the robbery had been orchestrated by one Dr Ashraf who lived in Germany. He said Ashraf planned the heist and sent two of his men to Saadullah.

Police made the arrests with the help of mobile phone data.

Instead of hiding somewhere else, Saadullah took his accomplice to his own home, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Sajid Khokhar.

The police have recovered Rs200,000 and weapons from the accused. It continued to carry out raids to arrest their accomplices.