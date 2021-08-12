Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Man arrested for supplying dead chicken

Meat was used in preparing shawarma and burgers

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

A supplier of dead chickens has been arrested in Lahore for selling unhygienic meat in different hotels, offering fast food.

According to the police, a supplier identified as Waqas who was buying consignments of dead chicken from Sheikhupura to Lahore.

The accused has admitted that he was selling dead chickens in fast food points and restaurants and they used the meat in shawarma, burgers and other fast food items. He has been selling for at least four to five days.

A case has been registered against him.

Related: Unhygienic conditions: SFA seals Fresco bakery’s kitchen, Waheed Kabab House in Karachi raid

On January 28, at least three restaurants were sealed for selling unhygienic food in Rawalpindi during a raid by the Punjab Food Authority.

The authority made surprise visits to multiple food points in the city.

The inspection team seized 3,500 liters of substandard vinegar from a restaurant in Rawal Town and 420 kilogrammes of unhygienic meat.

The PFA had issued final notices to over 46 eateries in the city and had imposed heavy fines on 11 restaurants.

It warned that if the eateries are found selling low-quality products again, arrests will be made and licenses will be revoked.

