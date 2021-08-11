Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Man arrested for raping six-year-old in Quetta’s Zarghoonabad

Suspect's DNA samples collected: police

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

A man has been arrested for raping a six-year-old child in Quetta’s Zarghoonabad, the police said Wednesday afternoon.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor’s father, a neighbour, 40-year-old Sarfaraz, came into their house and raped the child when no one was at home.

The police have arrested Sarfaraz and collected his DNA samples. The survivor’s medical examination has been conducted as well. Initial medical reports by the police surgeon have revealed that the man did rape the child. They added that the six-year-old child was tortured as well.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police have started questioning the suspect.

Related: New weapons to use in rape cases in Pakistan

Last month, the Mastung police arrested three men on charges of raping and murdering a 10-year-old child in Balochistan’s Kanak. They disposed of the body in a hilly area far away from the locality.

A special police team was formed in Quetta to investigate the crime. The police exhumed the 10-year-old’s body and collected DNA samples which were sent to a forensic lab. The reports corroborated the rape.

Crime of power, not lust

Earlier, in an interview to SAMAA TV programme Sawaal, Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist, said that rape is actually a crime of power, not lust.

If you read the judgements of rape cases passed by the Supreme Court, they clearly state that the crime has nothing to do with the clothes, personality, character, and even the sex life of a woman.

We need to understand that the certainty of punishment is more important than the severity of punishment, she added.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

