HOME > News

Malala expresses concern for women, minority rights in crisis-hit Afghanistan

Nobel Peace Prize winner was left shocked over the situation

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Malala

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai expressed her concern on the plight of women, minorities and the deteriorating human rights situation as Afghanistan reels in the wake of turbulent political and social chaos.

“We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan,” she tweeted. “I am deeply worried about (the safety of) women, minorities and human rights advocates.

“Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians.”

The Taliban had earlier declared that the war in Afghanistan was “over” after they took control of the country’s presidential palace in the late hours of Sunday.

They are also looking towards having cordial relations with foreign countries while also committed to protecting the rights of women and minorities under sharia law.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Al Jazeera that the Taliban did not want to live in isolation. “We ask all countries and entities to sit with us to settle any issues.”

