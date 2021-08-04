Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

‘Majlis should be online’ say strict SOPs for Muharram

Sindh and Punjab tighten restrictions for Ashura

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: AFP-File

Punjab and Sindh have announced new SOPs for processions during Muharram.

Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus so the provincial governments have tightened the restrictions for Ashura (9 and 10 Muharram).

In a letter to the administrative heads regarding Muharram, the Punjab health department said that mobile vaccination will be arranged for the devotees.

  • Majalis should be held in open spaces.
  • There will be on-spot vaccination.
  • Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.
  • Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.
  • Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.
  • Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has sent new guidelines to commissioners and deputy commissioners in all districts.

The Sindh Home Department said that ‘online majlis’ should be given priority for gatherings, thermal scanners should be installed at the entrances and no one should be allowed to participate without a mask.

Only a small number of gatherings would be allowed.

Muharram is expected to be marked on August 9 and Ashura on August 19.
Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 4,722 new cases were reported while 46 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has risen to 8.2%.

HOME  
 
 

Coronavirus, SOPs for Muharram, Ashura, Sindh, Punjab
 

