Student found mysteriously dead in TLP madrassa washroom in Islamabad

A young student has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a madrassa affiliated with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, in Islamabad.



An FIR was registered under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code for the death of Habib Tehsin, 12, at Jamia Amina Zia ul Banat on August 10. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Habib’s uncle Muhammad Naeem. The madrassa is located at Kahuta Road, Humak, Islamabad. The police said that it was affiliated with the TLP.

According to Naeem, Habib had been at the madrassa for the past 10 months. Habib hailed from the small city of Farward Kahuta, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and his father is in Japan to earn a living.

Naeem told the Sihala police that he routinely took his nephew home in Rawalpindi every Thursday and would return him on Friday.

According to the FIR, at 8pm on August 9, a madrassa teacher Qari Waqar contacted Naeem and informed him that Habib had chest issues. Naeem reached the madrassa by 8:30pm. Habib complained of stomach problems and Naeem took him to a nearby hospital but as there was no doctor he bought some medicines and took the boy back to the madrassa by 9:45pm and returned home.

“At 4:17am Qari Waqar told me on the phone that Habib was feeling not well and I should come to the madrassa,” Naeem said in the FIR. “I rushed to the madrassa and while I was on my way I called Qari Waqar to inquire about Habib’s heath to which the seminary teacher told me that Habib had committed suicide by hanging himself.”

Naeem went straight to the police and with them headed to the seminary. They found the child’s body laid out on a carpet. Qari Waqar told the police that Habib had died by suicide by using a cloth to. The washroom’s height was measured at six feet when it was inspected by the police.

Jamia Amina Zia ul Banat

“They had already moved the body from the washroom to a room before the police and I arrived,” Naeem maintained.

The police took Habib’s body for a postmortem to PIMS.

Investigation Officer Ahmad Kamal told SAMAA Digital that the police were waiting for the postmortem report and the findings from the forensic laboratory in Lahore. “We want to take action against the culprits when we get something concrete as evidence to avoid any untoward circumstances,” he stated.

The IO said that the seminary has six or seven CCTV cameras on the premises and the police has the footage which establishes that the child emerged from his hostel room with a black scarf (safa). He went to the washroom and never emerged.

“This madrasa is of a person who lives in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi and when Mumtaz Qadri had killed former governor Punjab, Salmaan Taseer, the son of the head of the madrassa, who happened to be a lawyer had pleaded his case in the court,” IO Ahmad Kamal told Samaa Digital.

According to the IO, he interviewed Habib’s class fellows. A student named Moharram was interviewed by the police as he was not only close to Habib but also discovered his body. When the police inspected Habib’s bag they found Rs1,300 and three shalwar qameez suits.