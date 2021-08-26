Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lower Kurram firing: Seven killed, 10 injured over property dispute

Police have been cordoned off area

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Seven people were killed and 10 injured in a dispute between two groups over property on Wednesday in Lower Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bodies and wounded have been moved to the Parachinar District Hospital where medical aid is being provided to the injured.

Hospital sources said that the condition of some of the injured in the clash was critical and there was a risk of casualties.

 
 
 

The police said that a property dispute between the Sher Jan tribe and the former tribe had been going on for some time. However, on Thursday morning, both tribes came face to face got into a fight and started firing.

The DPO said that a heavy contingent of police and FC have reached the spot to control the situation and cordoned off the area. The operation has been started while tensions remain high.

Earlier on July 10, five people were killed and 11 injured in a dispute between two groups over a plot in Deesan Banda in Kalam valley.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lower kurram
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Property dispute, Lower Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Taliban's special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
Taliban’s special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.