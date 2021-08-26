Lower Kurram firing: Seven killed, 10 injured over property dispute

Seven people were killed and 10 injured in a dispute between two groups over property on Wednesday in Lower Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bodies and wounded have been moved to the Parachinar District Hospital where medical aid is being provided to the injured.

Hospital sources said that the condition of some of the injured in the clash was critical and there was a risk of casualties.

The police said that a property dispute between the Sher Jan tribe and the former tribe had been going on for some time. However, on Thursday morning, both tribes came face to face got into a fight and started firing.

The DPO said that a heavy contingent of police and FC have reached the spot to control the situation and cordoned off the area. The operation has been started while tensions remain high.

Earlier on July 10, five people were killed and 11 injured in a dispute between two groups over a plot in Deesan Banda in Kalam valley.

