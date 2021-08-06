Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lower Dir DPO transferred after 44 students robbed

FIR registered at Ooch police station

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The district police officer of Lower Dir, Liaquat Ali Malik, was transferred Friday after 44 students from Punjab and Sindh were robbed in the region. A bus full of tourists was robbed at gunpoint on the Chitral Road near Lower Dir Thursday. There were 44 passengers in the coaster, including a guide, cook, driver, and students from different educational institutions of Sindh and Punjab. They were travelling to Kumrat Valley for vacations. The robbers took away everyone's mobile phones and cash. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the crime and appointed Irfanullah Khan the new DPO of Lower Dir. An FIR has been registered at the Ooch police station. The SHO said this was the time a crime such as this has taken place in the district in broad daylight. "We will arrest the culprits soon and punish them according to the law," he promised, adding that so far no arrests have been made. The Malakand and Lower Dir police are jointly investigating the case. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
