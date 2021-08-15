Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Light rain forecast in Karachi today

Weather to stay cloudy

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi, Thatta, and Badin today [Sunday, August 15]. The weather in the cities is expected to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours. According to the PMD, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will be between 30 and 33 degrees. Humidity in the air will be 58% with strong winds blowing from the southwest. Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12. Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that no heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi in August but it will stay cloudy. “The monsoon spell is far from the city because the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas.” He said a heavy monsoon spell is expected in the middle of September and not necessarily in August. He predicted it would, however, not be terrible like last year. On Sunday, multiple parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab received heavy rainfalls along with thunderstorms. Last week, the National Disaster Management Authority issued an alert to the district administrations to take precautionary measures as strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country. There's a threat of flash flooding due to heavy rains in Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Peshawar, and Kohistan. The NDMA revealed that Gilgit-Baltistan witnessed 88% more rainfall this year. Six people were killed and hundreds were displaced in the monsoon rains. Last month, the Gilgit-Baltistan government banned the entry of tourists in the region after hundreds were stuck on the roads because of landsliding at Babusar Top and the Karakoram Highway.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi, Thatta, and Badin today [Sunday, August 15].

The weather in the cities is expected to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours.

According to the PMD, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will be between 30 and 33 degrees.

Humidity in the air will be 58% with strong winds blowing from the southwest.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that no heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi in August but it will stay cloudy. “The monsoon spell is far from the city because the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas.”

He said a heavy monsoon spell is expected in the middle of September and not necessarily in August. He predicted it would, however, not be terrible like last year.

On Sunday, multiple parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab received heavy rainfalls along with thunderstorms.

Last week, the National Disaster Management Authority issued an alert to the district administrations to take precautionary measures as strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country.

There’s a threat of flash flooding due to heavy rains in Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Peshawar, and Kohistan.

The NDMA revealed that Gilgit-Baltistan witnessed 88% more rainfall this year. Six people were killed and hundreds were displaced in the monsoon rains.

Last month, the Gilgit-Baltistan government banned the entry of tourists in the region after hundreds were stuck on the roads because of landsliding at Babusar Top and the Karakoram Highway.

 
Karachi Karachi rains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi rain, rain in karachi today, NDMA, floods, thatta and badin
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.