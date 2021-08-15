Light rain forecast in Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi, Thatta, and Badin today [Sunday, August 15].

The weather in the cities is expected to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours.

According to the PMD, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will be between 30 and 33 degrees.

Humidity in the air will be 58% with strong winds blowing from the southwest.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that no heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi in August but it will stay cloudy. “The monsoon spell is far from the city because the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas.”

He said a heavy monsoon spell is expected in the middle of September and not necessarily in August. He predicted it would, however, not be terrible like last year.

On Sunday, multiple parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab received heavy rainfalls along with thunderstorms.

Last week, the National Disaster Management Authority issued an alert to the district administrations to take precautionary measures as strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country.

There’s a threat of flash flooding due to heavy rains in Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Peshawar, and Kohistan.

The NDMA revealed that Gilgit-Baltistan witnessed 88% more rainfall this year. Six people were killed and hundreds were displaced in the monsoon rains.

Last month, the Gilgit-Baltistan government banned the entry of tourists in the region after hundreds were stuck on the roads because of landsliding at Babusar Top and the Karakoram Highway.