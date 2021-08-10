Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Light rain expected in Karachi today

City's weather to stay cloudy

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Light rain is expected in multiple areas of Karachi Tuesday. The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, humidity in the air will be 58% while the weather will remain cloudy. Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12. Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that no heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi in August but it will stay cloudy. “The monsoon spell is far from the city because the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas." He said a heavy monsoon spell is expected in the middle of September and not necessarily in August. He predicted it would, however, not be terrible like last year. Apart from hot and humid weather in Islamabad, Punjab, and Balochistan rain with strong winds has been expected. The Pakistan Met Department has forecast more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
