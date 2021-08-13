LHC grants student more time to prepare for entry test

The Lahore High Court has directed the Medical Commission to issue another date to the petitioner student Khushbakht for her pre-medical entry test.

During a hearing, Justice Risal Hasan directed that the entry test will be held on schedule and told the student to appear before the PMC on August 23.

Medical college entry exams are scheduled between August 30 and September 30.

Advocate Arshad and Ali Imran Rao presented arguments before the court on August 13 (Friday) on behalf of the petitioner.

According to the petition, the new dates had been set in violation of the rules of the Pakistan Medical Commission. “Students who will sit for pre-medical exams on August 30 will have less time to prepare than students sitting at later dates.”

Earlier, on August 11, the court’s Registrar Office had objected that the petition was filed, without attaching the date sheet.

Justice Tanveer declared that this objection was invalid and ordered the office of the court to fix the petition for a hearing.

The petitioner said that she was given the date of August 30 for her rest, adding that she wasn’t given enough time to prepare for it. She said that the schedule for the entry test is a direct violation of the Pakistan Medical Commission’s laws.

She claimed that this step is discriminatory, adding that coronavirus was spreading quickly in 2020 yet the entry exam of all students was taken the same day.

The petitioner had asked the court to ensure that the entry test would be taken at the same time.

The PMC and the federal government were named in the petition as respondents.

