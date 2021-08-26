Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
News

Levies, FC personnel killed in separate attacks in Balochistan

Attacks in Ziarat, Panjgur kill four, injure three

Posted: Aug 26, 2021
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A Balochistan Levies Force officer and a Frontier Corps personnel were killed in respective bomb explosions in Ziarat and Panjgur on Thursday.

The Levies officer was among three dead in an IED attack in Ziarat while in Panjgur, three FC personnel were also injured.

According to the Levies, four labourers were kidnapped by unknown terrorists near Ziarat’s Mangi Dam.

On being informed, a Levies force team was conducting a search operation when it passed over a land mine which caused an explosion.

Major Risaldar Mohammad Zaman, Naib Risaldar, Mudassir Khan and Sepoy Zainullah lost their lives at the spot while three personnel were injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital after the incident.

In Panjgur’s Gawagor, an FC patrolling party was attack while in another incident in the same area, another FC checkpost was attacked, injuring one personnel. 

