Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has remanded two men, accused of raping a woman passenger and her daughter, in police custody for 14 days.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the suspects, identified as Umar Farooq and Mansab, were presented in court amid tight security. They were identified by the survivors during an identification parade in jail on Monday.

“We have to investigate the suspects further and collect their DNA samples,” the investigation officer said. Following this, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta approved the police appeal of the suspects’ 14-day physical remand.

In a hearing last week, the survivors’ medical reports and statements were submitted in court. The reports corroborated the rape.

The prosecutor revealed the suspects took the survivors to an empty plot in LDA Avenue and raped them there at gunpoint. Following this, the judge instructed the police to add Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR.

On August 22, a woman, who hails from Vehari, filed a complaint against two rickshaw drivers.

She said that she came to Lahore with her daughter on a bus and they got off at Thokar Niaz Baig. The two then hired a rickshaw driver to take them to Saddar.

The driver, however, took another route and stopped the rickshaw near LDA Avenue. His accomplice, another rickshaw driver, came to the site and the two men then gang-raped the woman and her daughter.

The police arrested the suspects and when they entered their details in their records, they found out that one of the rickshaw drivers had been named in two rape cases.