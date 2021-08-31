Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody

The survivors identified the men on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has remanded two men, accused of raping a woman passenger and her daughter, in police custody for 14 days. In a hearing on Tuesday, the suspects, identified as Umar Farooq and Mansab, were presented in court amid tight security. They were identified by the survivors during an identification parade in jail on Monday. "We have to investigate the suspects further and collect their DNA samples," the investigation officer said. Following this, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta approved the police appeal of the suspects' 14-day physical remand. In a hearing last week, the survivors’ medical reports and statements were submitted in court. The reports corroborated the rape. The prosecutor revealed the suspects took the survivors to an empty plot in LDA Avenue and raped them there at gunpoint. Following this, the judge instructed the police to add Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR. On August 22, a woman, who hails from Vehari, filed a complaint against two rickshaw drivers. She said that she came to Lahore with her daughter on a bus and they got off at Thokar Niaz Baig. The two then hired a rickshaw driver to take them to Saddar. The driver, however, took another route and stopped the rickshaw near LDA Avenue. His accomplice, another rickshaw driver, came to the site and the two men then gang-raped the woman and her daughter. The police arrested the suspects and when they entered their details in their records, they found out that one of the rickshaw drivers had been named in two rape cases.
FaceBook WhatsApp

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has remanded two men, accused of raping a woman passenger and her daughter, in police custody for 14 days.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the suspects, identified as Umar Farooq and Mansab, were presented in court amid tight security. They were identified by the survivors during an identification parade in jail on Monday.

“We have to investigate the suspects further and collect their DNA samples,” the investigation officer said. Following this, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta approved the police appeal of the suspects’ 14-day physical remand.

In a hearing last week, the survivors’ medical reports and statements were submitted in court. The reports corroborated the rape.

The prosecutor revealed the suspects took the survivors to an empty plot in LDA Avenue and raped them there at gunpoint. Following this, the judge instructed the police to add Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR.

On August 22, a woman, who hails from Vehari, filed a complaint against two rickshaw drivers.

She said that she came to Lahore with her daughter on a bus and they got off at Thokar Niaz Baig. The two then hired a rickshaw driver to take them to Saddar.

The driver, however, took another route and stopped the rickshaw near LDA Avenue. His accomplice, another rickshaw driver, came to the site and the two men then gang-raped the woman and her daughter.

The police arrested the suspects and when they entered their details in their records, they found out that one of the rickshaw drivers had been named in two rape cases.

 
anti-terrorism court Lahore rape
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore women passengers raped, Lahore, Lahore rape, Lahore anti-terrorism court,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Covid-19: Three Pakistani students die by suicide in Australia
Covid-19: Three Pakistani students die by suicide in Australia
Medical student Asma Rani’s murderer ‘pardoned’
Medical student Asma Rani’s murderer ‘pardoned’
US troops eat dinner at Pakistani shelter?
US troops eat dinner at Pakistani shelter?
Taliban celebrates 'full independence' as US completes Afghanistan withdrawal
Taliban celebrates ‘full independence’ as US completes Afghanistan withdrawal
Pakistan to administer Sinopharm, Pfizer as booster shots
Pakistan to administer Sinopharm, Pfizer as booster shots
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended till Sept 6
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended till Sept 6
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer gets access to US Consulate
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer gets access to US Consulate
Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody
Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody
11 militants killed in Balochistan
11 militants killed in Balochistan
Today’s Outlook: Rs50b for vaccine, Roosevelt hotel, new NAB cases
Today’s Outlook: Rs50b for vaccine, Roosevelt hotel, new NAB cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.