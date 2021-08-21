Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at little girl

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The police in Lahore have registered a case against ten young men for harassing a young woman in a Chingchi rickshaw after the undated video went viral on social media.

In the 43-second clip, it is night time and a busy road. A Chingchi which is a motorised rickshaw with the back open for passengers, is stuck in traffic. Someone on a motorcycle starts filming. There are two older women sitting in the back of the Chingchi and there is a little girl sitting between them. All around them motorcycles swarm.

Someone close to the phone says, 'Don't worry about it...' and then something inaudible. From the right side of the frame, a tall man with his back to the camera emerges and lunges to the rickshaw. He hoists himself onto its platform, crouches down and cranes inside over the little girl sitting in the middle and leans over her. It appears that he tried to kiss her. One of the women screams and he backs off.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani has taken notice of the video and given orders to the CCPO to submit a report and identify the culprits through CCTV camera footage.

The video has been sent for forensic analysis as it is not clear when it was shot. It could be that the video is from August 14 celebrations.

The Lari Adda police registered a case on the complaint of SHO Ghulam Abbas against at least ten men.

Second video in a week to surface

Earlier on August 14, a Tiktoker woman was assaulted by 400 men at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

The victim said that she was at the Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends to make a video for her YouTube channel when suddenly more than 300 to 400 men attacked them. The victim said when she and her friends tried to get away from the crowd, the guards at the Minar opened the gate of the fence and they went inside.

The men jumped over the fence and surged towards us and started pulling me, the woman said. She said that they clawed and tore her clothes. She said that some men tried to help her but the crowd was so overwhelmingly large that they couldn’t do anything.