Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at little girl

Punjab IG Inam Ghani has taken notice

SAMAA | and - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

The police in Lahore have registered a case against ten young men for harassing a young woman in a Chingchi rickshaw after the undated video went viral on social media.

In the 43-second clip, it is night time and a busy road. A Chingchi which is a motorised rickshaw with the back open for passengers, is stuck in traffic. Someone on a motorcycle starts filming. There are two older women sitting in the back of the Chingchi and there is a little girl sitting between them. All around them motorcycles swarm.

Someone close to the phone says, 'Don't worry about it...' and then something inaudible. From the right side of the frame, a tall man with his back to the camera emerges and lunges to the rickshaw. He hoists himself onto its platform, crouches down and cranes inside over the little girl sitting in the middle and leans over her. It appears that he tried to kiss her. One of the women screams and he backs off.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani has taken notice of the video and given orders to the CCPO to submit a report and identify the culprits through CCTV camera footage.

The video has been sent for forensic analysis as it is not clear when it was shot. It could be that the video is from August 14 celebrations.

The Lari Adda police registered a case on the complaint of SHO Ghulam Abbas against at least ten men.

Second video in a week to surface

Earlier on August 14, a Tiktoker woman was assaulted by 400 men at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

Minar-e-Pakistan case: Officers removed, 24 suspects identified

The victim said that she was at the Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends to make a video for her YouTube channel when suddenly more than 300 to 400 men attacked them. The victim said when she and her friends tried to get away from the crowd, the guards at the Minar opened the gate of the fence and they went inside.

The men jumped over the fence and surged towards us and started pulling me, the woman said. She said that they clawed and tore her clothes. She said that some men tried to help her but the crowd was so overwhelmingly large that they couldn’t do anything.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore rickshaw
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir's remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO arrested, Zahir’s remand extended
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.