Lahore rickshaw drivers sent to jail for raping women passengers

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sent two men, accused of raping a woman passenger and her daughter, to jail for an identification parade.

Umar Farooq and Mansab were presented before the court amid tight security Tuesday. The judge instructed the police to complete their identification within seven days and prepare a report.

The survivors’ medical reports and statements were submitted in court. The reports have corroborated the rape.

The prosecutor told the court that the suspects took the survivors to an empty plot in LDA Avenue and raped them there at gunpoint. Following this, the judge instructed the police to add Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR.

The case also includes sections of rape and extortion.

On Monday, a woman, who hails from Vehari, filed a complaint against two rickshaw drivers.

She said that she came to Lahore with her daughter on a bus and they got off at Thokar Niaz Baig. The two then hired a rickshaw driver to take them to Saddar.

The driver, however, took another route and stopped the rickshaw near LDA Avenue. His accomplice, another rickshaw driver, came to the site and the two men then gang-raped the woman and her daughter.

The police arrested the suspects and when they entered their details in their records, they found out that one of the rickshaw drivers had been named in two rape cases.