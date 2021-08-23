Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore rickshaw driver arrested for raping women passengers

He was absconding in two rape cases

Posted: Aug 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

A rickshaw driver in Lahore, who has been named in two raping cases already, was arrested Monday for raping a woman and her daughter.

The woman, who hails from Vehari, filed a complaint against the rickshaw driver Umar Farooq and his accomplice Mansab.

She said that she came to Lahore with her daughter on a bus and they got off at Thokar Niaz Baig. The two then hired a rickshaw driver to take them to Saddar.

The driver, however, took another route and stopped the rickshaw near LDA Avenue. His accomplice came to the site and the two men then gang-raped the woman and her daughter.

The police arrested the suspects and when they entered their details in their records, they found out that the rickshaw driver had been named in two rape cases.

The DNA of the survivors has been taken and sent to a laboratory.

On November 13, 2020 the Punjab government outlawed the two-finger test for rape and sexual violence survivors. The verdict said that these tests are a blatant violation of the dignity of a woman. “The conclusion drawn from these tests about a woman’s sexual history and character is a direct attack on her dignity and leads to adverse effects on the social and cultural standing of a victim,” it added.

Cases should be investigated on the basis of whether the accused person raped the survivor or not. “If the victim is found to not be a virgin it cannot and does not suggest that she was not raped or sexually abused.” This shifts the focus of the case on the virginity status of the survivor, it said.

“The victim’s sexual behaviour is totally irrelevant as even the most promiscuous victim does not deserve to be raped, nor should the incident of sexual violence be decided on the basis of a virginity test,” the verdict added.

Lahore VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 






 
 
 

