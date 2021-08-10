Lahore pre-medical students challenge entry test schedule

Students across Lahore have filed a petition against the pre-medical entry test date announced by the Pakistan Medical Council.

Entry exams this year have been scheduled between August 30 to September 30.

According to the petition, the new dates are a violation of the laws of the council. “Students who will sit for the exams on August 30 will have less time to prepare as compared to students sitting on the later dates.”

This is a discriminatory approach taken by the Pakistan Medical Council, the petition pointed out, adding that even with rising in coronavirus cases, exams in 2020 were conducted on the same date.

This is what should happen this year as well. The students demanded that a new schedule should be announced as soon as possible.

The PMC and the federal government have been made respondents in the petition.

