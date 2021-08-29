Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore police fire tear gas at protesting doctors

Two protesters fainted

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

The Lahore police briefly fired tear gas at young doctors protesting against a medical licensing exam Sunday morning. Two men fainted during a clash with the police.

More than 300 protesters gathered near the Barkat Market and tried to break into the examination centre. A heavy contingent of police arrived at the site and set up barricades and barbwires to keep off the doctors.

The demonstrators held placards in their hands and demanded that the compulsion of the National Licensing Exam should be revoked. "We won't end the protest unless the Ministry of Health responds to our demands," a student said.

This is the third time young doctors have taken to the streets in Lahore. In a protest on Friday, they announced a boycott of OPDs.

Punjab government spokesperson Usman Basra told SAMAA TV that this is not the first time young doctors have protested. "Dr Yasmin Rashid recently talked to them and we have always welcomed talks with them, but we can't let a bunch of students hold the state hostage."

We are ready. Tell us your demands, talk to us, he said, adding that a committee of young doctors has been constituted as well.

The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practice in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing 5 years of education.

MBBS examiners from abroad are to be tested this year. On the other hand, young doctors claim the additional examination was unfair as they had already passed the same exam to obtain their MBBS degrees.

After the protest and clash on Friday, the PMC postponed the exam, which would be held on Sunday (August 29).

 
Lahore Protest
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
young doctors, lahore young doctors, Young Doctors Association, Barkat Market, Pakistan Medical Commission
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.