Lahore model sent to jail for ‘blackmailing’ businessman

FIA claimed she was extorting money from him

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

A Lahore court has sent model Afra Khan to prison on judicial remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency presented the model before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Imran Mazhar on Wednesday.

The FIA told the court that she is accused of blackmailing a businessman in Lahore.

She had made a video of herself with the businessman in an objectionable and compromising condition, the FIA said. The court was told that the model had asked the businessman for Rs10 million to not make the video public.

The investigators said that she has so far extorted Rs500,000 from the man. She was arrested after a case was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing.

The FIA asked the court for the physical remand of the model. The investigators said that they have to recover the laptop and social media accounts from her.

The court, however, turned down the request and sent the model to prison for judicial remand.

Online harassment in Pakistan

Many cases of online harassment have been reported in Pakistan in the recent past. From women getting threats online to people leaking their private pictures, many cyber harassment cases have come to the surface.

If you or anyone you know has faced online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cyber crime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Citizen’s Portal

