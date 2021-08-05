Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Lahore men snatch Rs300,000 from woman in Nishtar Colony

Case registered, no arrest made

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Two men on a motorcycle snatched Rs300,000 from a woman in Lahore's Nishtar Colony Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The victim and her husband were returning home from a bank when the robbers snatched the money from them. The CCTV footage of the crime showed the woman falling on the ground while trying to run after the suspects.

The police have obtained the footage and an FIR has been registered. No arrest has, however, been made yet.

Residents of the area have complained of an increase in robberies and other crimes. The police have failed to keep the law and order situation in control, they added.

Lahore robbery
