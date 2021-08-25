Lahore man arrested for raping teenager with disabilities

The Lahore police have arrested a man on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl with disabilities.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect, identified as Rasheed, ran a scrap business in Harbanspura. Earlier this month, he took the teenager to his shop and raped her.

Rasheed was arrested during a raid on Wednesday after the police identified him through the CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene.

An FIR has been registered. “DNA samples of the suspect will soon be collected,” the officer said.

Punjab Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed has taken notice of the crime. A special team has been formed and instructed to talk to the survivor’s parents and provide them medical, legal, and psychological aid.

“The crime is extremely condemnable and poses a threat to society,” she said.

Cantt SP Saad Aziz has, on the other hand, requested parents to take special care of their children.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.