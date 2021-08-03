Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore man arrested for harassing woman

He harassed her while she was walking on the road

Posted: Aug 3, 2021
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

The Lahore police have arrested a man for harassing a woman while she was walking in Nishtar Colony.

The police identified the man with the help of CCTV footage.

A case has been registered against him too.

On July 8, a man was arrested for harassing and assaulting a woman in Multan’s Qutubpur after the CCTV footage of the assault went viral.

The police said the CCTV footage showed the man misbehaving with a woman. The footage showed a woman covered in a dupatta was walking in a street when the suspect stopped his motorcycle near her and said something. The woman rejected his advances after which he slapped her and drove off.

The suspect was dentified as Muhammad Shakeel, a resident of Islamnagar. The police said that a case has been registered and strict action will be taken against the suspect.

