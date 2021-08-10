Lahore court prohibits printing national flag in different colours

A Lahore court has ruled printing of flags in different colors, other than its original scheme, and on distorted shaped portraits to be considered defilement.

On Saturday, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard a petition filed by Advocate Shakeela Rana against the disrespect and disgrace of the national flag of Pakistan.

“Our flag of a crescent and star (Parcham-E-Sitar-O-Hilal), like other national flags of any nation, has unique importance for it symbolizes our history, present as well as the national policy.”

Our parcham is not merely a piece of cloth, the judge said. “The white and dark green field represents peace and prosperity, the crescent on the flag progress and the five rayed star signifies light and knowledge which symbolizes the five holy personalities.”

Pakistan’s flag consists of a dark green rectangle in the proportion of 3 x 2 with a white vertical bar, showing a white crescent in the center and a five-pointed heraldic star. The size of the white portion is 1/4th the size of the flag.

The court observed that according to the National Flags Protocol, people can’t, lawfully, treat the flag in the following ways:

It must not touch the ground, shoes, feet, or anything unclean

It must not be flown in the darkness

It must not be market with anything

When raised or lowered it must be saluted

It must not fly or be displayed upside down or with a crescent and star facing left

It must not be displayed where it is likely to get dirty

It must not be set on fire or trampled upon

It must not be buried or lowered into a grave

Anyone violating any of these orders will be sent to jail for three years under Section 123-B (defilement of the national flag) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

