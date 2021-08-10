Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore court prohibits printing national flag in different colours

Violations to lead to three years in prison

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Listen to the story
A Lahore court has ruled printing of flags in different colors, other than its original scheme, and on distorted shaped portraits to be considered defilement. On Saturday, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard a petition filed by Advocate Shakeela Rana against the disrespect and disgrace of the national flag of Pakistan. "Our flag of a crescent and star (Parcham-E-Sitar-O-Hilal), like other national flags of any nation, has unique importance for it symbolizes our history, present as well as the national policy." Our parcham is not merely a piece of cloth, the judge said. "The white and dark green field represents peace and prosperity, the crescent on the flag progress and the five rayed star signifies light and knowledge which symbolizes the five holy personalities." Pakistan's flag consists of a dark green rectangle in the proportion of 3 x 2 with a white vertical bar, showing a white crescent in the center and a five-pointed heraldic star. The size of the white portion is 1/4th the size of the flag. The court observed that according to the National Flags Protocol, people can't, lawfully, treat the flag in the following ways: It must not touch the ground, shoes, feet, or anything unclean It must not be flown in the darkness It must not be market with anything When raised or lowered it must be saluted It must not fly or be displayed upside down or with a crescent and star facing left It must not be displayed where it is likely to get dirty It must not be set on fire or trampled upon It must not be buried or lowered into a grave Anyone violating any of these orders will be sent to jail for three years under Section 123-B (defilement of the national flag) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Lahore court has ruled printing of flags in different colors, other than its original scheme, and on distorted shaped portraits to be considered defilement.

On Saturday, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard a petition filed by Advocate Shakeela Rana against the disrespect and disgrace of the national flag of Pakistan.

“Our flag of a crescent and star (Parcham-E-Sitar-O-Hilal), like other national flags of any nation, has unique importance for it symbolizes our history, present as well as the national policy.”

Our parcham is not merely a piece of cloth, the judge said. “The white and dark green field represents peace and prosperity, the crescent on the flag progress and the five rayed star signifies light and knowledge which symbolizes the five holy personalities.”

Pakistan’s flag consists of a dark green rectangle in the proportion of 3 x 2 with a white vertical bar, showing a white crescent in the center and a five-pointed heraldic star. The size of the white portion is 1/4th the size of the flag.

The court observed that according to the National Flags Protocol, people can’t, lawfully, treat the flag in the following ways:

  • It must not touch the ground, shoes, feet, or anything unclean
  • It must not be flown in the darkness
  • It must not be market with anything
  • When raised or lowered it must be saluted
  • It must not fly or be displayed upside down or with a crescent and star facing left
  • It must not be displayed where it is likely to get dirty
  • It must not be set on fire or trampled upon
  • It must not be buried or lowered into a grave

Anyone violating any of these orders will be sent to jail for three years under Section 123-B (defilement of the national flag) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
lahore high court national flag
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan flag, lahore high court,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.