Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

KWSB MD travels to the US on ex-Pakistan leave

Zafar Palijo takes additional charge

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Karachi Water & Sewerage Managing Director Asadullah Khan is on ex-Pakistan leave for 10 days.

The Sindh chief secretary has approved his 10 day-long ex-Pakistan leave for his private visit to the United States of America. He will be on leave from July 30 to August 8.

A notification issued by the Sindh chief secretary said that he [Asadullah Khan] is not required by any court of law during the said leave period and his name does not exist on Exit Control List.

In the absence of KWSB managing director Asadullah Khan, the Chief Engineer Bulk/Water Trunk Main (WTM) Zafar Ali Palijo is hereby allowed to look after the charge of KWSB managing director.

Zafar Palijo told SAMAA Digital that he is going to take the additional charge of the KWSB managing director, adding the entire water supply system is working well so far.

Records show that five incidents of main water supply line burst were reported in June and July.

The first incident was reported on June 11 after a 66-inch diameter water supply line burst near the Karachi university. It affected the water supply in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The most adverse water disruption was reported in Karachi from July 10 to 15 after four major power breakdowns were reported at the Dhabeji pumping station from July 10 to July 12, when Karachi received its first spell of the monsoon.

Due to these major breakdowns, the water supply to Karachi remained suspended for a week. Three main water lines of 72-inch diameter burst due to these power breakdowns. As a result, 21 water pumps were out-of-order and stopped working.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi kwsb
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.