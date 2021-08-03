KWSB MD travels to the US on ex-Pakistan leave

Karachi Water & Sewerage Managing Director Asadullah Khan is on ex-Pakistan leave for 10 days.

The Sindh chief secretary has approved his 10 day-long ex-Pakistan leave for his private visit to the United States of America. He will be on leave from July 30 to August 8.

A notification issued by the Sindh chief secretary said that he [Asadullah Khan] is not required by any court of law during the said leave period and his name does not exist on Exit Control List.

In the absence of KWSB managing director Asadullah Khan, the Chief Engineer Bulk/Water Trunk Main (WTM) Zafar Ali Palijo is hereby allowed to look after the charge of KWSB managing director.

Zafar Palijo told SAMAA Digital that he is going to take the additional charge of the KWSB managing director, adding the entire water supply system is working well so far.

Records show that five incidents of main water supply line burst were reported in June and July.

The first incident was reported on June 11 after a 66-inch diameter water supply line burst near the Karachi university. It affected the water supply in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The most adverse water disruption was reported in Karachi from July 10 to 15 after four major power breakdowns were reported at the Dhabeji pumping station from July 10 to July 12, when Karachi received its first spell of the monsoon.

Due to these major breakdowns, the water supply to Karachi remained suspended for a week. Three main water lines of 72-inch diameter burst due to these power breakdowns. As a result, 21 water pumps were out-of-order and stopped working.

