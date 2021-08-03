Korangi rape case: Court approves five-day custody for suspect

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has approved five days of remand for a man accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old child in Korangi.

On July 26, the child went missing from her house after which her family filed a missing persons complaint at Zaman Town police station. The body was found in a dumpster near Hussain Imambargah.

The suspect, identified as Zakir, was presented before the magistrate Tuesday.

The investigation officer told the court that the suspect’s statement, under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, has yet to be recorded in front of the magistrate. “We have to conduct an identification parade as well.”

He added that Zakir’s DNA has matched with the samples collected from the victim’s body and clothes.

The court approved the suspect’s physical remand and instructed the police to present a progress report at the next hearing.

Zakir was arrested on July 28. He confessed to abducting and raping the child during questioning by the police. He gave her a ride in the rickshaw for an hour after which he took her to a ground in the locality and raped her there.

The police said she broke her neck while trying to jump from the rickshaw. The suspect then threw her body into a garbage collection unit near Ghaus Park. The police caught him from Sohrab Goth bus stand. He was trying to escape to Punjab with his family.

On Monday, East District DIG Saqib Ismail Memon said that the SHO and DO of Zaman Town police station have been suspended for delaying the investigation.

