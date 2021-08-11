KMC to provide alternative spaces before demolishing shops

Alternative spaces will be arranged for Karachi shopkeepers whose shops are marked for demolition in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

“It has been decided as per policy that the government will manage the alternative spaces first before starting to demolish the markets,” KMC’s senior director anti-encroachment department Bashir Siddiqui told Samaa Digital.

Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment department has demolished over 2500 shops in different markets constructed over stormwater drains since the start of the drive in 2018 on Supreme Court orders. All these markets are in old city areas of the South District.

Siddiqui said the KMC’s policy regarding the anti-encroachment drive has evolved recently during the reign of former administrator Laeeq Ahmed.

He said KMC Estate Department has been tasked to make feasibility in terms of finding out alternative business spaces.

The KMC senior director made it clear it is for sure that all markets constructed on stormwater drains will be demolished, but there is no war-footing plan in this regard.

He said the demolition of around 164 shops at Karachi Jubilee Market in July was the last anti-encroachment operation in a commercial area.

The markets which are in the list of KMC anti-encroachment department for demolition are:

Taj Mahal Market, MA Jinnah Road (108 shops over stormwater drain)

Aurangzeb Market, MA Jinnah Road (180)

Bahadur Shah Zafar Market, MA Jinnah Road (148)

Urdu Bazar Market, MA Jinnah Road (67)

Akbar Road Market, Akbar Road (95)

Madina Cloth Market, Lyari (137)

Pichter Road Market, Lyari (102)

As per KMC record, there are 837 shops in different markets of South District which are constructed on stormwater drains and need to be demolished by relevant departments.

According to the he KMC anti-encroachment drive report following number of shops have been demolished in different markets including: