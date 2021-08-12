KMC continues anti-encroachment drive on Muharram procession routes

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation anti-encroachment department is continuing its drive to removed illegal settlements around Imambargahs ahead of the upcoming 10th Muharram processions.

The department carried out operations in East District’s Jamshed Division removing encroachments around roads and footpaths that fall along the procession routes.

The anti-encroachment teams, during their drive in the Korangi District, demolished three shops constructed on government land in Landhi No 6 area.

The district administration, area police and City Wardens were also present during the operation.

KWSB to provide free-of-cost water tankers to Imambargahs

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board has decided to provide free-of-cost water tankers to Imambargahs and during the first 10 days of Muharramul Haram.

The decision was taken by KWSB managing director Asadullah Khan in a meeting at his office regarding the Muharram-related arrangements on Thursday.

He has imposed an emergency in all departments during the holy month and has directed the KWSB staff should remain alert for 24-hours till the day of Ashura.

Khan directed the KWSB officials to ensure proper readdressing of sewage related complaints on the roads leading to Imambargahs, adding sewage water should be removed from all processions and majalis routes.

The KWSB managing director appointed chief engineer sewerage Aftab Ahmed Chandio as the focal person for Muharram arrangements.

Khan directed Chandio to remain in touch with Imambargah administrators to resolve any issues.



The moon of Muharramul Haram was sighted in Pakistan on Monday evening.

The first month of the Islamic year began Tuesday, August 10 while Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Thursday, August 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on the 10th of Muharram.

The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram every year.