Kisan Card will revolutionise Pakistan’s agriculture sector: PM Khan

The Kisan Card will revolutionise Pakistan’s agricultural sector by facilitating farmers, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

The card will help farmers receive their due share of funds and they will be able to use it to access subsidies on different agricultural materials, the premier said while speaking at the Kissan Convention For Green Pakistan and Revival of Cotton in Bahawalpur Wednesday.

“Farmers are being paid directly for the first time, unlike before when their share was embezzled,” he said. “They will be able to benefit from numerous subsidies only through this card and it is an example of how technology helps us grow.”

The premier said the card will be introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being governed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Balochistan.

According to the Punjab Information and Technology Board website, Kisan Cards are issued to farmers benefiting from various government programmes and aim to consolidate recipient’s information for transparent and efficient implementation of these interventions.

This initiative has resulted in appropriate allocation of schemes to the right farmers, ease in broadcasting messages to the larger mass, and the creation of a centralised database.

PM Khan said that Pakistan will rise if it is able to help its 8.3million farmers. He said farmers are the “real strength” of the country. The premier said under his PTI government, farmers received an additional Rs1100billion to what they got in the past.

“I’m very happy that we passed a law due to which farmers were paid their fair share for wheat, sugar, and corn especially,” he said. “We have set a goal to double their earnings.”

The PM said farmers have been exploited by the powerful sugar mills mafia. He said they weren’t paid according to the market rates and deductions used to be made. “The ones working hard never go the fruit for their effort, while the powerful were making huge profits.”

He said farmers will benefit from the steps taken by his government and a rise in their earnings will directly result in an increase in production.

Imran Khan said with the exponential growth of population, the demands for commodities has increased and a flourishing agriculture industry is the only way to meet it.

“We are still importing four million tons of wheat. This shows how desperately we need to increase our production capacity.” He stressed the importance of incorporating research and technology in the industry’s methods.

“The Faisalabad University was known for its innovative capabilities. But with time the culture of research in our universities has vanished,” said the prime minister. “A country which has ‘12 seasons’ can grow anything. But that is only possible through research.”