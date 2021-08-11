Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Kisan Card will revolutionise Pakistan’s agriculture sector: PM Khan

It will facilitate farmers through numerous subsidies

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

The Kisan Card will revolutionise Pakistan’s agricultural sector by facilitating farmers, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

The card will help farmers receive their due share of funds and they will be able to use it to access subsidies on different agricultural materials, the premier said while speaking at the Kissan Convention For Green Pakistan and Revival of Cotton in Bahawalpur Wednesday.

“Farmers are being paid directly for the first time, unlike before when their share was embezzled,” he said. “They will be able to benefit from numerous subsidies only through this card and it is an example of how technology helps us grow.”

The premier said the card will be introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being governed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and Balochistan.

According to the Punjab Information and Technology Board website, Kisan Cards are issued to farmers benefiting from various government programmes and aim to consolidate recipient’s information for transparent and efficient implementation of these interventions.

This initiative has resulted in appropriate allocation of schemes to the right farmers, ease in broadcasting messages to the larger mass, and the creation of a centralised database.

PM Khan said that Pakistan will rise if it is able to help its 8.3million farmers. He said farmers are the “real strength” of the country. The premier said under his PTI government, farmers received an additional Rs1100billion to what they got in the past.

“I’m very happy that we passed a law due to which farmers were paid their fair share for wheat, sugar, and corn especially,” he said. “We have set a goal to double their earnings.”

The PM said farmers have been exploited by the powerful sugar mills mafia. He said they weren’t paid according to the market rates and deductions used to be made. “The ones working hard never go the fruit for their effort, while the powerful were making huge profits.”

He said farmers will benefit from the steps taken by his government and a rise in their earnings will directly result in an increase in production.

Imran Khan said with the exponential growth of population, the demands for commodities has increased and a flourishing agriculture industry is the only way to meet it.

“We are still importing four million tons of wheat. This shows how desperately we need to increase our production capacity.” He stressed the importance of incorporating research and technology in the industry’s methods.

“The Faisalabad University was known for its innovative capabilities. But with time the culture of research in our universities has vanished,” said the prime minister. “A country which has ‘12 seasons’ can grow anything. But that is only possible through research.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.