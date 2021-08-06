Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram

Decision conditional to sighting of moon

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a public holiday in the province on 1st Muharram [August 10]. A notification regarding the update was passed by the administration department on Friday. The decision has, however, been made conditional to the moon sighting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Earlier this week, the Punjab and Sindh governments announced new SOPs for processions during Muharram. Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus so the provincial governments have tightened the restrictions for Ashura (9 and 10 Muharram). Majalis should be held in open spaces.There will be on-spot vaccination.Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers. Muharram is expected to be marked on August 9 and Ashura on August 19. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a public holiday in the province on 1st Muharram [August 10].

A notification regarding the update was passed by the administration department on Friday. The decision has, however, been made conditional to the moon sighting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Earlier this week, the Punjab and Sindh governments announced new SOPs for processions during Muharram.

Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus so the provincial governments have tightened the restrictions for Ashura (9 and 10 Muharram).

  • Majalis should be held in open spaces.
  • There will be on-spot vaccination.
  • Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.
  • Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.
  • Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.
  • Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.

Muharram is expected to be marked on August 9 and Ashura on August 19.

