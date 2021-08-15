Khadija Siddiqui escapes attack in Lahore

Khadija Siddiqui, an advocate who was stabbed 23 times in 2016, escaped an attack in Lahore’s Gulberg late Saturday night.

According to the police, unidentified men opened fire outside her residence. The bullets hit the windshield and hood of the car. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

Siddiqui has filed a complaint at the Gulberg police station. It states that her life is in danger.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and has ordered a report into it from the CCPO. Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan spoke to Siddiqui over the phone and assured full support from the authorities.

He added that the assailants will be punished.

Last month, Shah Hussain, the man who was accused of stabbing Siddiqui, was released from jail one and a half years early because of technical remissions.

He was sentenced to five-year imprisonment in 2018. Hussain was, however, released on July 17 after serving a jail time of just three-and-a-half years.

The news led to an uproar on social media. Siddiqui, too, took to Twitter and said that she had no clue of the development.

The case

Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was attacked by her class fellow, Shah Husain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill. She had gone to pick up her younger sister from school.

The sisters were about to get into their car when Hussain attacked Khadija and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured.

The Civil Lines police registered a case against Shah Hussain on the charge of attempted murder. After multiple delays, Lahore Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took administrative notice of the case in June 2017 and directed the judicial magistrate to hear the trial on daily basis and conclude it in 30 days.

The court reserved its verdict in the case on 27th July sentencing Hussain to seven-year imprisonment. He was acquitted by the Lahore High Court in 2018 on the “benefit of the doubt”. Hussain, however, failed to establish his cases after which his sentence was restored.