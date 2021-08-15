Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Khadija Siddiqui escapes attack in Lahore

Assailants opened fire at her car

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
Khadija Siddiqui, an advocate who was stabbed 23 times in 2016, escaped an attack in Lahore's Gulberg late Saturday night. According to the police, unidentified men opened fire outside her residence. The bullets hit the windshield and hood of the car. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack. Siddiqui has filed a complaint at the Gulberg police station. It states that her life is in danger. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and has ordered a report into it from the CCPO. Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan spoke to Siddiqui over the phone and assured full support from the authorities. He added that the assailants will be punished. Last month, Shah Hussain, the man who was accused of stabbing Siddiqui, was released from jail one and a half years early because of technical remissions. He was sentenced to five-year imprisonment in 2018. Hussain was, however, released on July 17 after serving a jail time of just three-and-a-half years. The news led to an uproar on social media. Siddiqui, too, took to Twitter and said that she had no clue of the development. The case Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was attacked by her class fellow, Shah Husain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill. She had gone to pick up her younger sister from school. The sisters were about to get into their car when Hussain attacked Khadija and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured. The Civil Lines police registered a case against Shah Hussain on the charge of attempted murder. After multiple delays, Lahore Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took administrative notice of the case in June 2017 and directed the judicial magistrate to hear the trial on daily basis and conclude it in 30 days. The court reserved its verdict in the case on 27th July sentencing Hussain to seven-year imprisonment. He was acquitted by the Lahore High Court in 2018 on the “benefit of the doubt”. Hussain, however, failed to establish his cases after which his sentence was restored.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Khadija Siddiqui, an advocate who was stabbed 23 times in 2016, escaped an attack in Lahore’s Gulberg late Saturday night.

According to the police, unidentified men opened fire outside her residence. The bullets hit the windshield and hood of the car. Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

Siddiqui has filed a complaint at the Gulberg police station. It states that her life is in danger.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and has ordered a report into it from the CCPO. Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan spoke to Siddiqui over the phone and assured full support from the authorities.

He added that the assailants will be punished.

Last month, Shah Hussain, the man who was accused of stabbing Siddiqui, was released from jail one and a half years early because of technical remissions.

He was sentenced to five-year imprisonment in 2018. Hussain was, however, released on July 17 after serving a jail time of just three-and-a-half years.

The news led to an uproar on social media. Siddiqui, too, took to Twitter and said that she had no clue of the development.

The case

Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was attacked by her class fellow, Shah Husain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill. She had gone to pick up her younger sister from school.

The sisters were about to get into their car when Hussain attacked Khadija and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured.

The Civil Lines police registered a case against Shah Hussain on the charge of attempted murder. After multiple delays, Lahore Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took administrative notice of the case in June 2017 and directed the judicial magistrate to hear the trial on daily basis and conclude it in 30 days.

The court reserved its verdict in the case on 27th July sentencing Hussain to seven-year imprisonment. He was acquitted by the Lahore High Court in 2018 on the “benefit of the doubt”. Hussain, however, failed to establish his cases after which his sentence was restored.

 
khadija siddiqui case Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Chaman border: Afghans don't need visas to enter Pakistan now
Chaman border: Afghans don’t need visas to enter Pakistan now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.