Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons

An estimated 2,300 men freed

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A photo from Twitter of Faqir Mohammad of the TTP tweeted by @SaleemMehsud.

Several key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leaders and key Afghan Taliban commanders have been released from prisons across Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country this weekend.

Of these militants one of the most recognised names is Maulana Faqir Mohammad, the former deputy chief of the the TTP. Scenes of his release have been circulating on social media. His release was confirmed in a statement by a TTP spokesperson. Faqir has publicly stated that he has close ties to Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri.

Earlier in April, the Afghan government announced that they are releasing Maulvi Faqir. However, they did not release him.

Other key commanders released by the Taliban include Baitullah Mehsud’s driver Commander Zali, Waqas Mehsud, Hamza Mehsud, Zarqawi Mehsud, Zaitullah Mehsud, Qari Hameedullah Mehsud, Dr Hameed Mehsud and Mazhar Mehsud.

Earlier, journalist Anis-ur-Rehman claimed in a tweet that the Afghan Taliban had so far released about 2,300 key TTP commanders and leaders from Waziristan, Sargodha, Swat and Bajaur.

Who is Maulvi Faqir Muhammad?

Maulana Faqir Mohammad, a former deputy chief of the Harakat-e-Taliban, was arrested along with his accomplices in the Afghan province of Kunar in 2013, but was transferred to Bagram prison in 2018.

Faqir Mohammad and 200 other Pakistani and Afghan Taliban prisoners were held in the same barracks in the former US-occupied prison.

Maulvi Faqir Mohammad was known as the largest commander of banned organizations in Bajaur Agency in the days when al-Qaeda and other foreign fighters had a strong presence in the tribal areas.

According to media reports, the current head of al-Qaeda, Dr. Ayman al-Zawahiri, used to visit his house as a guest. This is why Faqir Mohammad has been accused of having close ties with Arab fighters.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghan Taliban kabul ttp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
TTP commander Faqir Mohammad, TTP Bajaur commanders released, Taliban takeover kabul, taliban ,Taliban Forces Approach Kabul, taliban Kabul Afghanistan ,Taliban retaking Afghanistan, afghanistan , taliban Afghanistan , taliban force Kabul , Taliban capture northern city, taliban capture Kabul
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.