KDA retrieves 70 acres of government land in two days

It conducted operations in Korangi, Surjani and Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Karachi Development Authority successfully retrieved 70 acres of government land from encroachers and land grabbers.

The authority’s Estate and Enforcement Department did so just in two days in different areas during an operation, said the KDA spokesperson.

He said the department conducted anti-encroachment operations in Surjani Town, Korangi Town and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

“The land mafia constructed shops, concrete and commercial units on the KDA lands illegally, which were demolished by authority’s staffers with the help of heavy machinery,” he said.

The department installed KDA signboards over the retrieved lands which read “the land belongs to KDA.”

The authority started to retrieve their lands after an order passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2017, in which the honourable court ordered the authorities concerned to free KDA amenity plots and other property from the land grabbers.

KDA director general Alif Ali Memon directed officers on Monday to start anti-encroachment operations on the plots belonging to the authority.

He issued these directives while addressing a meeting of officers at his office after taking charge as director-general formally.

The Sindh government had appointed him on August 3.

Memon remarked that the officers should focus on formulating an effective strategy and then launch anti-encroachment operations

During the meeting, a three-member committee, comprising KDA director land management, director estate and enforcement, and executive engineer-XEN of the concerned area, was formed. The committee has been instructed to submit a report in a week after surveying the land belonging to the KDA.

The director-general said officers should not feel any pressure while trying to free government land from encroachers.

Memon said practical steps are needed to facilitate the people and improve KDA’s performance. He remarked that corrupt practices of any official will not be tolerated by the authority.

Officers should rectify their work practices and explore new avenues to enhance the recovery of their departments. Officers should devise a proper plan to ensure smooth flow of employees’ salary and pension, he added.

