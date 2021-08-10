Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

KDA land to be freed from encroachers: DG

Asif Ali Memon says corruption won't be tolerated

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

KDA Director General Asif Ali Memon directed on Monday officers to start anti-encroachment operations on the plots belonging to the authority.

He issued these directives while addressing a meeting of officers at his office after taking charge as director general formally. The Sindh government had appointed him on August 3.

Memon remarked that the officers should focus on formulating an effective strategy and then launch anti-encroachment operations.

During the meeting, a three-member committee, comprising KDA director land management, director estate and enforcement, and executive engineer-XEN of the concerned area, was formed. The committee has been instructed to submit a report in a week after surveying the land belonging to the KDA.

The director general said officers should not feel any pressure while trying to free government land from encroachers.

Memon said practical steps are needed to facilitate the people and improve KDA’s performance. He remarked that corrupt practices of any official will not be tolerated by the authority.

Officers should rectify their work practices and explore new avenues to enhance the recovery of their departments. Officers should devise a proper plan to ensure smooth flow of employees’ salary and pension, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.