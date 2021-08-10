KDA land to be freed from encroachers: DG

KDA Director General Asif Ali Memon directed on Monday officers to start anti-encroachment operations on the plots belonging to the authority.

He issued these directives while addressing a meeting of officers at his office after taking charge as director general formally. The Sindh government had appointed him on August 3.

Memon remarked that the officers should focus on formulating an effective strategy and then launch anti-encroachment operations.

During the meeting, a three-member committee, comprising KDA director land management, director estate and enforcement, and executive engineer-XEN of the concerned area, was formed. The committee has been instructed to submit a report in a week after surveying the land belonging to the KDA.

The director general said officers should not feel any pressure while trying to free government land from encroachers.

Memon said practical steps are needed to facilitate the people and improve KDA’s performance. He remarked that corrupt practices of any official will not be tolerated by the authority.

Officers should rectify their work practices and explore new avenues to enhance the recovery of their departments. Officers should devise a proper plan to ensure smooth flow of employees’ salary and pension, he added.