Kasur court sentences three men to death for gang-raping teenager

Rs250,000 fine imposed

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A gender-based violence sessions court sentenced three men to death for gang-raping a 14-year-old young woman in Kasur.

In 2019, four men abducted the teenager and took her to a room where they raped her one after the other. They then threw her unconscious body on the streets.

The survivor’s father registered an FIR at the B-Divison police station near Essa Nagri. The suspects were arrested after their DNA reports corroborated the rape.

In a hearing on Thursday, two years later, additional district and sessions judge Faiz ul Hassan sentenced three men to death. A fine of Rs250,000 has been imposed on each of them.

The fourth suspect has been released on the benefit of the doubt.

