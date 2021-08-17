Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Kareena Kapoor shares first family photo with second child Jeh

Jeh was born in February

Posted: Aug 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Kareena Kapoor has surprised her fans and followers by sharing the first-ever family photo with both of her children.

She wished her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday and wrote:

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote, sharing the photo. “To eternity and beyond is all we want.”

But it was neither Saif nor their celebrity son Taimoor Ali Khan in the photo who attracted attention, but their seven-month-old child Jehangir, who is mostly kept away from the paparazzi. The family is on a vacation in Maldives, according to Hindustan Times.

Kareena and Saif became a family of four in February. They had announced in August last year that they were expecting their second child.

When the name Jeh was out, some people started attacking Kareena and Saif for what they thought was a name belonging to a “ruthless” emperor. The couple had received the same response when they named their first child Taimoor. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnancy book

Related: Trolls target Kareena and Saif for naming second child Jehangir

After the birth of Jeh, Kareena released her pregnancy guide called The Pregnancy Bible. It details Kareena’s life through pregnancy. She has written about her good and the bad days, and emotional and physical struggles. She called the book her “third child”.

Police files complaint against Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible

Most Read: Kareena Kapoor introduces her ‘third child’ to followers

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan
 
VIDEO

Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.