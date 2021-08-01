Karakoram Highway reopened for traffic

The road was blocked on 26 points

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Karakoram Highway has been reopened for all kinds of traffic, the Pakistan Army's media wing said Sunday.

According to the ISPR, FWO teams worked for 24 hours to clear the highway despite bad weather conditions and difficult terrain.

The 1,300km long road was closed on Friday due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains. The highway had been blocked at 26 points on the route from Tata Pani to Upper Kohistan. People were stuck on the road for hours.

Gilgit-Baltistan received 70% more rain this year, National Disaster Management Authority Chairperson General Akhter Nawaz Satti told SAMAA TV earlier in the day.

"Pakistan is currently witnessing the third spell of the monsoon rains which is likely to last till August 3."

Gen Satti added that the NDMA has rescued over 25 families so far. The rains have swept away houses and bridges in multiple areas of the region.