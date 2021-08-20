Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
Karachi’s Boat Basin to be turned into a food street

A walking track will be built too

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Sindh government has decided to set up a food street at Boat Basin in Clifton, Karachi.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Boat Basin on Friday along with Sindh CM Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi and Project Director of Neighbourhood Project Karamullah Waqasi.

During his visit, Wahab reviewed the ongoing development works at Boat Basin and was briefed about the food street.

He gave orders to renovate the area and start its construction. A walking track and more facilities would be built too.

Earlier on August 11, he had directed the KMC land department to make arrangements regarding computerising land records.

Computerise KMC land records, directs Wahab

Wahab was appointed administrator of the KMC on August 5. He was appointed following orders by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He also serves as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister

Wahab has been tasked to fix the local development-related issues, especially the functioning of the KMC. He replaces Laeeq Ahmed.

