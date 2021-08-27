Friday, August 27, 2021  | 18 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office

Weather to remain cloudy throughout the week

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in Karachi on Friday and Saturday. The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the week. On Friday, the city's temperature was recorded at 28 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will be between 31 to 33 degrees centigrade. Winds in Karachi will blow from the southwest at 30km per hour. Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV monsoon rain is expected in multiple areas of Karachi in the first week of September, even though predictions were for the end of August. The expectation is that the rains are likely to start in Sindh after August 31, and may extend to Karachi, he pointed out. Light rain in Umerkot and Tharparkar was reported in the last few days. That spell is limited and stopped after reaching Rajasthan. Sarfaraz predicted it would not be terrible like last year. The Pakistan Met Department has forecast more rain across Pakistan this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers. This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan witness 80% more rains than usual resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Hundreds of people were misplaced.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in Karachi on Friday and Saturday.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the week.

On Friday, the city’s temperature was recorded at 28 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will be between 31 to 33 degrees centigrade. Winds in Karachi will blow from the southwest at 30km per hour.

Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV monsoon rain is expected in multiple areas of Karachi in the first week of September, even though predictions were for the end of August.

The expectation is that the rains are likely to start in Sindh after August 31, and may extend to Karachi, he pointed out.

Light rain in Umerkot and Tharparkar was reported in the last few days. That spell is limited and stopped after reaching Rajasthan. Sarfaraz predicted it would not be terrible like last year.

The Pakistan Met Department has forecast more rain across Pakistan this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan witness 80% more rains than usual resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Hundreds of people were misplaced.

 
Karachi Rain
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi rain, rain in karachi today, karachi barish,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
SBCA warns people against buying 'illegal portions', pledges action
SBCA warns people against buying ‘illegal portions’, pledges action
Taliban's special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
Taliban’s special Badri 313 patrol Kabul streets in US gear
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was 'publicity stunt'
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker rejects claims it was ‘publicity stunt’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.