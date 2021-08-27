Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in Karachi on Friday and Saturday.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the week.

On Friday, the city’s temperature was recorded at 28 degrees centigrade, while the maximum temperature will be between 31 to 33 degrees centigrade. Winds in Karachi will blow from the southwest at 30km per hour.

Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV monsoon rain is expected in multiple areas of Karachi in the first week of September, even though predictions were for the end of August.

The expectation is that the rains are likely to start in Sindh after August 31, and may extend to Karachi, he pointed out.

Light rain in Umerkot and Tharparkar was reported in the last few days. That spell is limited and stopped after reaching Rajasthan. Sarfaraz predicted it would not be terrible like last year.

The Pakistan Met Department has forecast more rain across Pakistan this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan witness 80% more rains than usual resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Hundreds of people were misplaced.