Karachi traffic update: Ashura diversion plan

Security for Ashura procession has been tightened

Posted: Aug 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago

Photo: File

The Karachi traffic police have announced a diversion plan for 8th ,9th and 10th Muharram.

The security for the Ashura procession has been tightened and the areas on its route have been blockaded.

The traffic police have specified the route of the procession and identified alternate ways that residents can take.

The prime procession will leave from Nishtar Park on August 17 at 1:30 pm. The procession for Hussainian Iranian imambargah from Nishtar Park will end at Kharadar.

The road leading to Nishtar Park, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, Boulton Market, Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road, Hussainian Iranian Imambargah and Kharadar will be blocked. Traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela to Garden.

Picture: Sindh police

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted to Jail Road from Teen Hatti. No type of traffic will be allowed on the route of the procession from Gurumandir Chowk.

People coming from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road will have to use Kashmir Road, Sharah-e-Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen.

People traveling from Rashid Minhas Road towards the city can take the route from Hasan Square to SITE.

SOPs for processions

  • Majalis should be held in open spaces.
  • There will be on-spot vaccination.
  • Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.
  • Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.
  • Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.

The government has also prepared the security plan for processions during the month. The Pakistan Army with help the civil security forces.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10.

