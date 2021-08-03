Karachi teenager stabs rapist to death: police

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified men in Jhanjhar Goth, a katchi abadi which falls within the jurisdiction of Gulshan-e-Maymaar, on July 29.

A team of a Chhipa Foundation reached the spot, retrieved the body, and moved it to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for its postmortem examination.

According to the medico-legal examiner’s report, the deceased was stabbed 17 times. The body was then handed over to the heirs for burial.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hashim, a resident of Bajaur. He was a tea seller by profession, and his shop was located on the superhighway. In Karachi, he was living in Bahadur Goth, a katchi abadi in Scheme 33.

The heirs said that they had no personal enmity with anyone. The murder had become a mystery over time.

Four days after the murder, Muhammad Ashraf, the son of the deceased, appeared at the SITE Superhighway police station and registered a case against his father’s death on August 2. Ashraf nominated a 15-year-old tea seller for murdering his 55-year-old father.

In his statement, Ashraf told the police that the deceased was friends with a man identified as Khadim Hussain, a resident of Jhnajhar Goth. He said that the teenager would visit Hussain regularly and his father had befriended him there.

Ashraf accused the teenager and his unidentified companions of murdering his father.

The SITE Superhighway police registered case number 1090/21 under section 302 (murder), 34 (common intentions) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the suspect and his companions on the complaint of the deceased’s son. Later, police conducted a raid at the fruits and vegetable market and arrested the teen.

Sohrab Goth Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohail Faiz told SAMAA Digital that the suspect has confessed to the murder.

The tea seller claimed that he stabbed Hashim to death after he tried to rape him.

“Recalling the crime scene, the accused murderer said that he went to Khadim Hussain residence, where Hashim was alone,” Faiz said, adding that “the suspect has claimed that Hashim tried to forcibly strip off his clothes, and when he resisted him, the attacker brought a knife and cut down the drawstring of his trouser.”

The teenager then snatched the knife from Hashim, stabbed him multiple times, and ran away.

The police even conducted the suspect’s physical examination and found multiple nail scratches on various parts of his body along with knife cuts near his abdomen and on his legs.

The DSP said that the police have also recovered the murder weapon from the suspect.