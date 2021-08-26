Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi policemen suspended over ‘fake’ encounter in Korangi

A young man was shot dead in the industrial area

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Korangi Additional SHO Siraj Khattak and other personnel were suspended over an alleged fake police encounter in the Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi.

A young man, Shehzad Chandiyo, was shot dead by the police in an exchange of fire on Monday night.

The deceased’s family members have, however, said that Shehzad was innocent and was not involved in any wrongdoings.

His family members and neighbours gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday and protested against his killing.

The Landhi SP said that suspended policemen have been called for an inquiry. The police are investigating if the young man was innocent or wanted in any case.

Earlier on January 5, a case was registered against two policemen deployed at Karachi’s Site A police station over an alleged fake encounter. 

A man was shot dead by the police during an exchange of fire in Site on Sunday. A policeman was injured in the firing too.

Police
 
Korangi. fake police encounter, Karachi
 

