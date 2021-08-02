Karachi police can’t file cases against people violating coronavirus SOPs

A Karachi court has stopped the police from filing cases against people accused of violating coronavirus SOPs.

An East Judicial Magistrate has restrained the police in East and Korangi districts from arresting people or registering a case against them for violating Section 144.

The court ordered the police to release the people arrested for violating SOPs.

The police can only register a complaint against the violators. In case of severe violations, a written complaint should be submitted, the court said.

The Sindh government has decided to impose a ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi and all other cities as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. The decision was taken by the provincial task force on coronavirus.

The lockdown will continue till August 8. Till then, all markets, shopping malls, other shops, and government offices will remain closed.

