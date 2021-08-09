Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi people can register road, sewage complaints at 1339

Helpline active for the first 10 days of Muharram

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Karachi people who have complaints related to broken roads, street lamps, or streets flooded with sewerage can now register them at 1339.

The helpline, which will be active for the first 10 days of Muharram, will connect people with the relevant department. So for instance, if the road outside your house is flooded with sewerage then you can dial 1339 and a staffer will forward your complaint to the relevant department.

Former mayor Wasim Akhtar had launched the helpline in 2017 but it went defunct due to lack of resources. Newly-appointed Administrator Murtaza Wahab has restored the helpline once again with the claim that his sole focus will be on resolving the issues of Karachi.

While addressing the ulema of different sects at the Old KMC Building, Wahab made it clear that his focus would be on solving problems rather than complaining about the lack of resources. Everyone has learned from their mistakes, and the issues of Karachiites would be resolved from now on.

KMC Control Room 1,339 will work towards the coordination of civic organisations for resolving the issues of different areas, adding that civic issues can only be solved through proper planning.

The representatives of all civic organisations were present in the meeting and hoped that the deputy commissioners and heads of other municipal services departments will play their role to resolve Karachi’s issues.

Wahab assured that he will personally visit procession routes for the next 10 days and ensure availabilities of all civic facilities.

The Ulema told the Karachi administrator about the issues of their areas pertaining to broken roads, sewerage, street lights, and garbage. They said these issues exist in South, Central, West, and Korangi districts, adding the sanitation conditions are comparatively better in East and Malir districts.  

The Karachi police chief, DIGs, deputy commissioners attended the meeting too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi muharram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.