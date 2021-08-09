Karachi people can register road, sewage complaints at 1339

Karachi people who have complaints related to broken roads, street lamps, or streets flooded with sewerage can now register them at 1339.

The helpline, which will be active for the first 10 days of Muharram, will connect people with the relevant department. So for instance, if the road outside your house is flooded with sewerage then you can dial 1339 and a staffer will forward your complaint to the relevant department.

Former mayor Wasim Akhtar had launched the helpline in 2017 but it went defunct due to lack of resources. Newly-appointed Administrator Murtaza Wahab has restored the helpline once again with the claim that his sole focus will be on resolving the issues of Karachi.

While addressing the ulema of different sects at the Old KMC Building, Wahab made it clear that his focus would be on solving problems rather than complaining about the lack of resources. Everyone has learned from their mistakes, and the issues of Karachiites would be resolved from now on.

KMC Control Room 1,339 will work towards the coordination of civic organisations for resolving the issues of different areas, adding that civic issues can only be solved through proper planning.

The representatives of all civic organisations were present in the meeting and hoped that the deputy commissioners and heads of other municipal services departments will play their role to resolve Karachi’s issues.

Wahab assured that he will personally visit procession routes for the next 10 days and ensure availabilities of all civic facilities.

The Ulema told the Karachi administrator about the issues of their areas pertaining to broken roads, sewerage, street lights, and garbage. They said these issues exist in South, Central, West, and Korangi districts, adding the sanitation conditions are comparatively better in East and Malir districts.

The Karachi police chief, DIGs, deputy commissioners attended the meeting too.