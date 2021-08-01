Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop

A case has been registered against them

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two men were arrested for hosting a wedding party on the roof of their apartment in Karachi's Bahadurabad, according to the police.

The police and Rangers raided the event Saturday night. The organisers were arrested and taken to jail, while the guests were sent back home. A case has been registered against the two men.

The assistant commissioner of the locality said that the suspects were violating coronavirus SOPs. "A ban has been placed at all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings."

We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not following the government's precautionary measures, he added.

The Sindh government has imposed a partial lockdown in the province after a rise in the coronavirus infection rate. All types of unnecessary movements, gatherings, and events have been banned. Exams have been postponed and takeaways at restaurants have been closed.

On Saturday, Sindh spokesperson Murtuza Wahab said people should only leave their houses to get vaccinated against the virus. Those violating the orders will be punished.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.