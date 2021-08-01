Sunday, August 1, 2021  | 21 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop

A case has been registered against them

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Two men were arrested for hosting a wedding party on the roof of their apartment in Karachi's Bahadurabad, according to the police.

The police and Rangers raided the event Saturday night. The organisers were arrested and taken to jail, while the guests were sent back home. A case has been registered against the two men.

The assistant commissioner of the locality said that the suspects were violating coronavirus SOPs. "A ban has been placed at all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings."

We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not following the government's precautionary measures, he added.

The Sindh government has imposed a partial lockdown in the province after a rise in the coronavirus infection rate. All types of unnecessary movements, gatherings, and events have been banned. Exams have been postponed and takeaways at restaurants have been closed.

On Saturday, Sindh spokesperson Murtuza Wahab said people should only leave their houses to get vaccinated against the virus. Those violating the orders will be punished.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus Karachi lockdownS
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi, SOP violation, karachi bahadurabad, coronavirus sops, coronavirus cases
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.