Karachi may receive rain by August end

Karachi weather will remain cloudy but no rain is expected in the next eight to 10 days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, said that the city may receive rainfall by the end of August.

“Right now, the sea breeze is strong in Karachi because of which there is no upward or downward movement in clouds,” he said, adding that movement in clouds is necessary for rain.

A low-pressure area was seen in east and central India but that moved towards northern areas. This is why north Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been receiving heavy rainfall, he claimed.

The Pakistan Met Department has forecast more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

