Karachi man seeks judicial inquiry into Korangi factory fire

A man, identified as Muhammad Nadeem Sheikh, has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court requesting a judicial inquiry into the factory fire in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

Seventeen labourers were killed in a blaze that erupted at a chemical factory in Korangi Friday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to initial reports, the workers died of asphyxiation.

The petition, submitted in court on Monday, stated that the factory was built on a residential plot. It didn’t have any precautionary measures for fire incidents, nor did it have any fire exits or equipment such as extinguishers.

“The unfortunate factory was practically turned into an oven. The windows had iron grills, a steel mesh, and a glass layer. The Karachi heat already makes things unbearable and one can imagine the discomfort the workers must be felt.”

Advocate Sheikh pointed out that there were two new fire tenders sitting at the office of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry but there was no one to drive them. Consequently, tenders from other areas had to be called in resulting in a delay.

He has requested the court to increase the compensation amount of the factory workers killed in the fire to Rs5,000,000. Earlier, the Sindh government had announced Rs1,000,000 for grieving families.

The petition added that the FIR of the incident registered at the Korangi police station includes sections 322 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. This should be replaced by section 302 [punishment for murder].

“The incident is not an accident, but is a clear murder and attempt of murder.”

The Sindh government, Sindh Building Control Authority, and the Sindh chief secretary have been named as respondents in the petition.

Initial investigation report

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has sent an initial report of the incident to the Commissioner of Karachi.

The fire broke out at 10:08 am. There were no emergency exits doors and it took nine hours to extinguish the fire. Due to lack of arrangements, the workers died by suffocation, according to the initial report.

The factory has been sealed.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed told SAMAA TV that the blaze erupted on the first floor. “We used snorkels and cranes to reach the second floor.”

Ahmed added that the door to the roof of the factory was locked. “If the door had been open, it would have been easier to rescue the labourers,” he said.

SBCA officers suspended

Three SBCA officers have been suspended, including assistant director, senior building inspector and building inspector for not taking action against the illegal factory built on a residential plot.

An inquiry committee has been formed comprising three senior SBCA directors. It will investigate those responsible for approving the building plan. The inquiry report will be submitted to the SBCA director general within seven days.